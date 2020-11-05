20-year-old, 16-year-old shot and killed while sitting in car in Hickory

Police said the two men were sitting in a car when they were shot and killed.

HICKORY, N.C. — A 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed during a shooting in Hickory, the Hickory Police Departement reports.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday at around 10:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue SW Hickory, NC.

Police report, a bystander told dispatch that a black male with a handgun, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants, walked up and fired several shots into a vehicle. Both 20-year-old Xzavion Rashawn Watts and 16-year old Damarion Isaiah Sharpe were shot.

Catawba County EMS responded and pronounced Sharpe dead at the scene and Watts was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries.

It appears that the suspect was familiar with the victims and targeted them, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at (828) 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.