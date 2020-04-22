IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Tennessee man was arrested after Iredell County deputies allegedly found $200,000 worth of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a 2015 Lexus with Georgia plates near mile marker 64. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Vinh Phu Huynh, told police he was driving from Atlanta to West Virginia. When Huynh had inconsistencies in his story, deputies became suspicious and ordered a K-9 search of his vehicle.

Deputies found 25 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk of the car, weighing about 28 pounds in total. Investigators said the street value for the marijuana was over $200,000. Huynh was taken into custody without incident and charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transportation and possession with intent to sell or deliver, all felony charges. He was given a $100,000 bond.

RELATED: Gaston County man charged with possession of meth, stolen vehicle and weapons

RELATED: CMPD makes major drug bust after weeks-long investigation

RELATED: Police uncover hundreds of grams of meth disguised in pasta jar

RELATED: Rowan Co. deputies seize over $200,000 worth of marijuana during bust

RELATED: $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in Philadelphia