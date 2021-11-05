Man charged in 2014 Rock Hill cold case, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An arrest was made in the 2014 murder of Antonio Heath, the Rock Hill Police Department confirmed.
Police investigated after Heath, a father of seven, was killed along McGee Road in Rock Hill on Nov. 22, 2014.
Officers issued warrants for Jayquan Dante Wilmore, 27, of Charlotte in the case. Wilmore was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, police said.
Wilmore is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and criminal conspiracy, according to police.
Wilmore was extradited back to Rock Hill on Dec. 9, police said.
Police said Wilmore's bond was denied.
