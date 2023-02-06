A man was found guilty of killing a Charlotte shop owner in 2017. He will now spend life in prison without the possibility of parole

He's accused of killing Massaquoi Kotay after walking into a convenience store.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 28-year-old Shalome Scott will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of killing a Charlotte store owner in 2017.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office announced Scott's sentencing on Friday, June 2, 2023, more than six years after the shooting happened. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The DA's office said Scott was one of two men who walked into the North End Convenience Store on North Tryon Street in January 2017. Scott took aim at 45-year-old store owner Massaquoi Kotay, shooting him before running away.

Kotay, a Liberian immigrant and father of four, ran to a neighboring store for help but died as he did so. His death rocked Charlotte's Liberian community, including Dr. Gonsahn Mattaldi, who spoke with WCNC Charlotte in the wake of the shooting in 2017.

The DA's office said Scott's trial started on May 15, 2023, and ended on Friday. Superior Court Judge Matt J. Osman handed down Scott's life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Another suspect, Desmond Black, had previously pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts