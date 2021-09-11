3 men charged in 2018 homicide investigation, Stanly Co. deputies say

The victim was shot at his residence in the early morning hours of October 21, 2018 and remained hospitalized until he passed away on December 20, 2018.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — After a nearly three-year investigation, the Stanly County Sheriff's Office said three men were arrested in connection to the murder of 75-year-old Johnnie Junior Osborne.

34-year-old Timothy Demond Wright, 26-year-old Johnny Wayne Wright and 34-year-old Justin Ryan Farmer were charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, deputies said.

All three men booked into the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention Center with no bond and have an initial court appearance scheduled for September 20, 2021, according to the Sheriff's Office.

