CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a 2019 fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 29-year-old Zachary Turner.

The collision happened on I-77 South in Iredell County back in September. Troopers said Turner was on the southbound shoulder near the 31-mile marker when he was struck by a 2007 Volkswagen, investigators say.

RELATED: Investigators searching for damaged vehicle after fatal hit and run

Officials say 21-year-old Vincent Joseph Rosello briefly stopped before fleeing the scene.

In consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, Rosello has been charged by citation with misdemeanor death by vehicle and misdemeanor hit & run.

