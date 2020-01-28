CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 24-year-old man, Quandeel Taylor, has been charged with the murder of his child, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Taylor was charged in connection to the death of his five-month-old infant, according to CMPD. The infant, Peyton Taylor, was admitted to Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital with signs of abusive head trauma on January 14.

The child died due to injuries on January 22.

Taylor is the victim's father. He was identified as a suspect and arrested on January 28.

He was interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

This case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective.

