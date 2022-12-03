2nd suspect arrest in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say

Police are still searching for 30-year-old Jalen Tremaine Crowell of Hickory on warrants for murder in connection to this case.

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police.

On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police found the driver of a 2021 Kia Forte, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, and the passenger, 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart injured from gunshot wounds. Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday Nov. 17, 24-year-old Trevin Ali Brown was arrested on a warrant for one count of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the murder of Khalil Rhynhart and the attempted murder of Eric Rhynhar, according to police.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Jakeis Zameir Harris, 18, was arrested after being found at a home in northwest Hickory, police said.

Harris is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection to the murder of Khalil Rhynhart and the attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart, police said. Harris is currently in custody at the Catawba County Jail under No Bond.

Police are still searching for 30-year-old Jalen Tremaine Crowell of Hickory on warrants for murder in connection to this case.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov/

