2nd victim dies in Chester County shooting, suspect still wanted by police

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died after a March 6 shooting, the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Powell Drive, off James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road around 12:30 a.m on Sunday, March 6.
One person was found dead at the scene, according to deputies. Four additional victims were taken to the hospital with substantial injuries before law enforcement arrived, deputies said. Shonta Neely, 31, was among the victims being treated for injuries. The sheriff's office said she died Wednesday afternoon.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chester County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after deadly shooting
Detectives are still searching for the suspect, 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller, considered armed and dangerous.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
He was already facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities said he's now received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Anyone with information on Miller that could lead to his arrest is asked to call 911 or 803-385-5433. Midlands Crimestoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anonymous tips can be left at CrimeSC.com or by calling 888-274-6372.