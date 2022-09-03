2nd victim dies in Chester County shooting, suspect still wanted by police

Detectives are still searching for the suspect, 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller, considered armed and dangerous.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died after a March 6 shooting, the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Powell Drive, off James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road around 12:30 a.m on Sunday, March 6.

One person was found dead at the scene, according to deputies. Four additional victims were taken to the hospital with substantial injuries before law enforcement arrived, deputies said. Shonta Neely, 31, was among the victims being treated for injuries. The sheriff's office said she died Wednesday afternoon.

He was already facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities said he's now received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.