CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three people were arrested after a two-year-old was shot inside a home in Chesterfield County, S.C.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Cleveland Street in Cheraw, S.C. The boy was shot in the stomach and airlifted to a trauma center in Columbia. He was expected to make a full recovery.

On Friday, deputies announced the names of three suspects.

The child's mother, 19-year-old Destiny Anderson, was charged with unlawful conduct to a minor and giving false information to police. Courtez Robinson, 18, and Consistence Quality Harrington, 18, were also charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Robinson was also charged with possession of a stolen weapon, deputies report.

Chesterfield County detectives said Anderson took the child to the home with her so she could smoke marijuana. Investigators said the shooting was no accident.

“We are investigating this as an intentional shooting.”

Detectives were still trying to determine who pulled the trigger.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC