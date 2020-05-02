ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were arrested after police said they stole mail belonging to at least eight people in Rock Hill.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers found two bags of mail taken from apartment complex mailboxes in side the suspects' room at a Quality Inn and Suites on Monday, February 3. Police found the stolen mail after responding to an argument when one of the suspects told on the others.

When detectives came to the hotel to assist officers, they discovered that all three suspects were involved in the scheme. They were arrested when they arrived back at the hotel, according to police.

(L-R): Adriian Bernard Good, Anthony Leon Rowland, Deonte Latawn Choice

Rock Hill Police Department

Police say the suspects used the mail to steal the personal information of eight people with the intention to commit identity fraud. Detectives are working with the United States Postal Service to determine if this case is connected to similar incidents in January.

