3 die, 2 others hurt in shooting at Fayetteville hotel parking lot

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Baymont Inn parking lot on Owen Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night where five people were hurt, causing three of them to die, according to a report from WRAL.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Baymont Inn parking lot on Owen Drive. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man died from his injuries at the hospital. Just before 11:30 p.m., police said a third person died from the shooting and a fifth victim was discovered at an area hospital. The remaining victims are said to have life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

