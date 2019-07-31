3 found dead in Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three bodies were found at a home in Clover, South Carolina Wednesday, the York County Sheriff's office told NBC Charlotte.

A section of Griggs Road between Highway 55 and Courtland Dr. in York County is currently closed while authorities investigate.

Officials were called to the home to perform a welfare check on an individual. When they arrived, they found three individuals deceased on the property.

The individuals have been identified as one man and two women. No further details were provided.

Officials told NBC Charlotte this was the second welfare check at the home this month.

The investigation is on-going. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

