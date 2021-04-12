3 people hospitalized after shooting nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Police said all three people are in stable condition at this time.

ATLANTA — Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Atlanta Saturday not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the violent incident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Street and Walker Street SW. That is located about a mile from where the SEC Championship was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Preliminary reports indicate all three individuals have been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition at this time.

Right now, details about what led up to the shooting are unclear. Police said they are still working to gather more information.