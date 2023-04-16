3 people shot after fight breaks out near east Charlotte event, police say

Officers responded to a shooting at LabCity along Independence Boulevard, just across from the Bojangles Coliseum, where they said three people were shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after they said three people were shot near an event in east Charlotte overnight.

Investigators said two of the victims working event security at the venue were breaking up a fight at the venue and were shot in the process, along with one other person.

All three victims drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said there is no active threat at the location.

