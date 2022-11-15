Three rapes reported on UNC-Chapel Hill campus in the last five days

In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina. The incidents occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months.

Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported incidents that were sexual in nature so far this semester.

The crimes range from peeping Tom, to sexual assault, to rape.

Of the 13 incidents this semester, 11 are listed to have occurred at residence halls.

According to UNC's Annual Report, there were:

19 rapes on campus in 2021

14 in 2020

20 in 2019

