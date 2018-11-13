CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three teens were charged Tuesday after a social media threat was made against Olympic High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Several students received "indirect" threats on their phones, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Chief Lisa Mangum, and a photo and video were posted with multiple individuals threatening the school.

CMPD said the suspects included 16-year-old Victor Manuel Campos Romero and a 15-year-old boy, who were each charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, and another 15-year-old boy charged with possession of a handgun on educational property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

"Thankfully, students took the responsibility to notify the administrators immediately and action could be taken," Mangum said. "We immediately went into lockdown to ensure the students' safety and initiated the investigation."

Once the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officers began searching every room on campus to confirm there was not an active threat to students or staff.

Once the all-clear was given, Olympic High was put on a modified lockdown and students were released to their parents. If students couldn't be picked up early, they were allowed to stay until normal dismissal time and ride the bus home on a regular schedule.

"The kids are safe and they are not in any danger whatsoever," Mangum said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

CMPD law enforcement have taken suspects into custody in connection with this morning’s threat at Olympic High School. Staff and students are safe. The campus is secure and law enforcement continues to investigate this incident. Students have been released from the Olympic campus to authorized parents in an orderly fashion. CMS Transportation is picking students up on a regular schedule and taking them to assigned bus stops. Counseling support is available for anyone who wants to talk.

CMS asks that parents and guardians talk with students about why they should never have a weapon at school. If anyone is aware of a weapon on any school campus, please inform law enforcement or school staff immediately. Students and staff at Olympic High School will return tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14 for a full day of teaching and learning on campus.

CMS will announce additional measures to help keep guns out of schools and campuses safe very soon. The district believes that the entire community plays a role in keeping schools safe and that this must be an urgent priority for everyone.

Principal Erik Olejarczyk sent the following message to parents and guardians Tuesday morning:

"This is Principal Erik Olejarczyk calling to let you know our school is on lockdown. Students and staff are safe. No one will be allowed on or off campus until the lockdown is lifted. We are on lockdown as a precaution due to a threat on social media. Law enforcement is on campus to investigate. I will call again as soon as possible with an update."

A large group of parents arrived at the school shortly after receiving the message from the principal wanting answers for what caused the lockdown.

"We sent out numerous CMS Connect messages. Our principal sent numerous messages to the families of our students to keep them advised of the situation as it progressed," Mangum said. "I think this time we made sure we communicated with our families and community."

On October 29, a 14-year-old said a stranger threatened to bring an explosive device to the school.

CMS told NBC Charlotte the threat was not credible, saying, "The social threat was shared at night during a time school was not in session. Law enforcement found the social media account to be fake, therefore no suspect was identified or arrested. The school was searched that evening and nothing found."

