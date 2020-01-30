GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse after Gastonia Police said a 3-year-old was found riding his bike all alone on Union Road at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The 3-year-old told a police officer that he didn't know where he lived.
A woman, 32-year-old Melinda Johnson is currently in the Gaston County Jail charged with child abuse and arrest. Police said they cannot provide their relationship because police cannot identify juveniles.
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
- Italian cruise ship on lockdown for possible coronavirus case
- 2 York High School students arrested after threat
- Duke Energy wants to raise utility bills to clean up coal ash
- Arrest made after couple found shot to death in car