x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3-year-old shot Christmas Day has died: Sheriff

Aylee Gordon died late Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old girl flown to a western North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day for treatment of what officials described as an “accidental self-inflicted shooting” has died. 

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Aylee Gordon died late Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

The sheriff’s office said previously that a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child “had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.” 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

An investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear if charges will be filed. A spokesperson for the sheriff says the father of the child is a retired captain at the sheriff’s office.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Gastonia Police searching for robbery suspect