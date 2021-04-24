Man charged with murder after woman found dead in hotel room in Charlotte

Around 3:52 a.m. officers arrived on the scene in the 2700 block of Yorkmont Road in reference to an unresponsive female in a hotel room.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has charged a man in the murder of 30-year-old Porsche Nicole Lloyd after she was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning.

Around 3:52 a.m. officers arrived on the scene in the 2700 block of Yorkmont Road in reference to an unresponsive female in a hotel room. Paramedics and first responders attempted to render aid to Lloyd but was unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say upon further investigation it was determined that Lloyd's death was a homicide. Homicide detectives were able to identify 44-year-old Terry Wayne Stephens as a suspect in the case. As a result, Stephens was interviewed by detectives and arrested for the murder of Lloyd. Authorities believe this incident involved domestic violence and that Stephens and Lloyd were in a dating relationship.