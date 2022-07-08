3rd police chase this week underway after officer struck with vehicle in west Charlotte

This is the third chase the department has seen this week, according to CMPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer is facing minor injuries after a driver hit him with their car in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Officers said a pursuit ensued as a result of the officer being struck on Sharonbrook Drive.

The pursuit continued into South Carolina with the suspect driving around 100 mph.

Preliminary Information on Pursuit:

A Steele Creek officer has minor scrapes after a suspect hit him with their car. The officer was not transported to the hospital. A pursuit ensued as a result of the officer being struck on Nations Ford Road. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BhjFxcGjOk — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 8, 2022

The suspect was taken into custody near the 3000 block of Saluda Road in Rock Hill, police said.

The officer struck was not taken to the hospital as a result of his injuries.

CMPD said this is the third chase the department has seen this week.

On Wednesday, a chase that lasted around two hours all over the city of Charlotte ended in a violent crash in the city's South End neighborhood that afternoon.

During the chase, the suspect stole three additional vehicles, including one he's accused of carjacking after a crash near the popular Ballantyne Hotel.

The suspect was booked early Thursday morning and charged with:

Four counts of vehicle theft

Three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

One misdemeanor count of vehicle larceny

Second-degree burglary

Two counts of felony hit-and-run

Breaking and entering

Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Coincidentally, WCNC Charlotte has spent months investigating the impact of police pursuits on innocent bystanders. On the eve of Wednesday's pursuit, WCNC Charlotte published "In Pursuit," which revealed the number of CMPD pursuits has more than quadrupled over the last decade.