3rd suspect arrested in 2022 Hickory homicide investigation

Hickory Police found two men injured from gunshot wounds on the side of the road in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — A third suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November 2022, according to police.

On Nov. 5, 2022, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue, just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police found the driver of a 2021 Kia Forte, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, and the passenger, 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart injured from gunshot wounds. Khalil Rhynhart died at the scene.

On Monday, 31-year-old Jalen Tremain Crowell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for one count of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Police previously arrested 25-year-old Trevin Ali Brown and 18-year-old Jakeis Zameir Harris on warrants for murder and attempted murder. All three are being held without bond at the Catawba County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov