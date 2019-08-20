CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A third suspect has been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old woman in north Charlotte back in January.
Lavarchio Brenyon Allen Jr., 17, was arrested Tuesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators said Allen and two other suspects were involved in the death of Harriet Witherspoon Cromartie.
CMPD said Cromartie and another woman were shot in a car around 8 p.m. on January 25 in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. Cromartie died; the other victim survived.
Allen was charged with murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
On January 30, Omontie Oliver Rowe, 22, was charged murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
On January 26, Nazah Raine James, 20, was charged murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
