CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A third suspect has been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old woman in north Charlotte back in January.

Lavarchio Brenyon Allen Jr., 17, was arrested Tuesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators said Allen and two other suspects were involved in the death of Harriet Witherspoon Cromartie.

CMPD said Cromartie and another woman were shot in a car around 8 p.m. on January 25 in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. Cromartie died; the other victim survived.

Allen was charged with murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

On January 30, Omontie Oliver Rowe, 22, was charged murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

On January 26, Nazah Raine James, 20, was charged murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

