4 men arrested after shooting incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. — Four suspects have been arrested following a shooting incident that happened Thursday night in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:30 p.m. their deputies were dispatched to Community Lane near its intersection with Highway 521 (Kershaw-Camden Highway) after a call to E-911 about shots being fired in the area.

She sheriff's office said the first deputy to arrive saw three vehicles in the roadway facing his direction and observed gunfire from the direction of the vehicles. The deputy blocked the roadway with his car with its blue lights activated and got out. Officials said the lead vehicle accelerated toward the deputy. The deputy fired his service pistol at the car, which continued away from the scene.

Other deputies arrived within seconds. The second car, a red Ford sedan, remained at the scene. Deputies ordered the four occupants out of the Ford, and they were detained. The third vehicle had turned around and left the scene in the opposite direction from which the initial deputy arrived. That vehicle and its occupants have not been identified or located.

Not long after the incident, deputies said three people believed to have been in the Honda which fled from the scene were located on foot on East Doc Garris Road. They were detained. A fourth person believed to have been in the Honda has not been located. The Honda was found disabled on Bailey Road. It was secured and towed to the sheriff’s office impound lot where it was processed by SLED crime scene investigators. It appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Occupants of the Honda included 19-year-old Deavion Rodriquez McDow and 17-year-old O’Syris Jimal Burnett. Both were arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center. Both are charged with attempted murder. McDow is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Occupants of the Ford included 19-year-old George Green, Jr. and 19-year-old Lance Octavius Hanley. A stolen revolver was found in the Ford. Green was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol. A small amount of suspected marijuana was also found, and Hanley was charged with simple possession of marijuana.