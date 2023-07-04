4 shot in north Charlotte Independence Day morning, Medic says

Medic confirmed it responded to the shooting along Park Brook Drive in the Derita neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in a north Charlotte neighborhood early Independence Day morning, Medic confirmed.

Medic confirmed it responded to the shooting along Park Brook Drive in the Derita neighborhood just after 4 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries, according to Medic.

No word on if there are any known suspects in this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

