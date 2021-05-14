4 more teen girls charged with felony murder in Valentine's Day shooting

The arrests now total five in the shooting death of 20-year-old Faith Burns of Loganville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police announced on Friday that they had made several more arrests in a February murder - with all of them being teen girls.

The original shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day near Dacula according to police. Officers arrived in the area of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court to find 20-year-old Faith Burns of Loganville with at least one gunshot wound.

She later died at an area hospital. Meanwhile, the search for answers at the scene began with the discovery of several shell casings at the scene. That soon developed into a more clear picture of what happened and arrest warrants for the first suspect in the case, a 17-year-old girl from Snellville who knew the victim. She turned herself in just days later on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

However, police, at that time, said there were several people present during the shooting.

Months later, on Friday, police announced the arrest of four more teens, two 16-year-old girls from Snellville and two 17-year-old girls from nearby Loganville.

Each faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The 17-year-olds are currently being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Police have yet to say what specifically led up to the deadly moments of Feb. 14, but described a domestic altercation between the first teen who turned herself in on Feb. 16 and 20-year-old Burns.