5 shot, including an officer at Gastonia nightclub

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Remedies Nightclub off Union Road.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Five people were shot, including an officer in Gastonia, according to Gaston Communications.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Remedies Nightclub off Union Road in Gastonia. Gaston Communication said five people were shot and at least one officers.

Gaston County EMS Dispatch said all five people victims were taken to CaroMont with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from multiple agencies in the county responded to the scene. Union Road is shut down between Hudson and Garrison Blvd while officers investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

