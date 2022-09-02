Renata Marshall was shot and killed in Greensboro in 2017. Police are still trying to find her killer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After five years, a Greensboro murder remains unsolved.

Renata Marshall would have been 41-years-old Monday. Her sister, Rene Gattis tells News 2 every day has been difficult and they just need closure.

"We know somebody seen something," said Gattis.

Marshall died in February of 2017. Police said someone shot and killed her at an apartment complex in Greensboro. It was on Superbowl Sunday. For years, her family met in Burlington to watch the game.

"That particular night she was tired and worked two jobs and didn't want to come down. So, you got to wonder in the back of your mind, maybe if we could have convinced her to come down would she still be alive? But, I try to look at it in a positive state. It's all in God's hands," said Gattis.

Five years later, the family is still trying to figure out who killed Renata. "It's just sad to know the world we live in that this person thought they had the right to take a life," said Gattis. "I wish more could be done. Can you reach out if you get any kind of leads? We just want to know that somebody is working on this case."

The family came together to celebrate her birthday with a balloon release. It was a moment they did not take for granted.

"We got a chance to fellowship with her kids and show love for one another. I think we are living in a time now where it's so much going on in the world. You have to love on your loved ones now because tomorrow is not promised," explained Gattis.

Greensboro police said this case is an ongoing investigation.