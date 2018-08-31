LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — More than four dozen people were arrested on outstanding warrants for drug charges in Lancaster County this week.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, most of the warrants were issued as the result of undercover drug purchases from March through July. On Thursday, detectives started executing those warrants, arresting the suspects on 81 total warrants.

Twenty of the warrants for distribution of crack cocaine, with seven each for distribution of cocaine and heroin. The suspects ranged in age from 17 to 71, with 11 women and 39 men being charged. As of Friday, 20 suspects were still on the loose.

Antonio Demarcus Wright &mdash; Distribution of Schedule II controlled substance, Distribution of Schedule II controlled substance in proximity of school or park.
Barry Lamar Johnson &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Christopher Michael Rollings &mdash; Distribution of Marijuana
Charles Morris Ellis &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Christopher David Parker &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity of a school or park.
Carl Nicholas Hall &mdash; Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bryan Chase Stogner &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Claude Andrew Shields &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Darian Marquis Stevenson &mdash; Distribution of Marijuana
Dillon Kim Sellers &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Christopher Dean Welch &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Donald Carson Hopkins &mdash; Distribution of Hydrocodone, Distribution of Hydrocodone in the proximity of a park or school.
Gisella Anabel Tarque &mdash; Possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Joneisha Antoinette Patton Barber &mdash; Distribution of marijuana
Eddie James McKinney &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity of a park or school.
Gregory Daniel Witherspoon &mdash; Distribution of Cocaine
Jacob Luke Hooper &mdash; Distribution of Methamphetamine
Justin Andrew Johnson &mdash; Distribution of Oxycodone
Laura Lee Noah &mdash; Distribution of Alprazolam
Leah Paige Strickland &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Jami Ballard Rivers &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Jamal Antonio Twitty &mdash; Distribution of marijuana
Jequavius Lenard Jackson &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Joshua Allen Price &mdash; Distribution of Methamphetamine
Larry Truesdale &mdash; Distribution of ecstasy, distribution of marijuana
Lisa Ann Marie Ellis &mdash; Distribution of Heroin
Leon Caskey Sr. &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity of a school or park.
Lashawn Devert White &mdash; Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin in proximity of a park or school.
Lisa Marie Gainey &mdash; Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine.
Lewis Martea Talford &mdash; Distribution of Cocaine
Montrae Lashawn Tucker&mdash; Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to distribute clorazepate dipotassium
Mandrell Javon Brown &mdash; Distribution of Marijuana
Okiki Rachel Elder &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Marquintis Quavin McFadden &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity to a park or school.
Majeed Hasson Phillips &mdash; Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana in proximity to a park or school.
Nickie Tyrone Gilford &mdash; Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of acetaminophen and hydrochloride, possession of a stolen pistol.
Megan Leigh Anderson &mdash; Distribution of Alprazolam
Michael Wayne Howard &mdash; Distribution of Oxycodone Hydrochloride
Nakia Lason McKinney &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity of a school or park.
Mikel Qumon Sha'keem Stewart &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Oxycodone
Quarnik Tirrelle Haggins &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Unlawful possession of a prescription drug (Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride)
Roddric Ingram &mdash; Distribution of Cocaine, Distribution of Cocaine in proximity of a school or park.
Roxann Melisa Lamoree &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in the proximity of a school or park.
Scott Reiante Witherspoon &mdash; Distribution of Cocaine
Tyree Javon Thompson &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Samuel Markevis Wright &mdash; Distribution of Cocaine
Shakendria Sheoka Wright &mdash; Distribution of Marijuana
Yasheen Jamar Truesdale &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity of a park or school
Tommy Eugene Smith &mdash; Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine in proximity to a park or school
Terry Eugene Adams &mdash; Distribution of Methamphetamine
