LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — More than four dozen people were arrested on outstanding warrants for drug charges in Lancaster County this week.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, most of the warrants were issued as the result of undercover drug purchases from March through July. On Thursday, detectives started executing those warrants, arresting the suspects on 81 total warrants.

Twenty of the warrants for distribution of crack cocaine, with seven each for distribution of cocaine and heroin. The suspects ranged in age from 17 to 71, with 11 women and 39 men being charged. As of Friday, 20 suspects were still on the loose.

