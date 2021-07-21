$5,000 reward offered in deadly Club Mill shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins, 22, was killed in the shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a deadly Greensboro shooting.

This is in addition to the $2,000 Crime Stoppers was already offering.

Greensboro police said on Sunday, May 19, Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins, 22, was one of three people shot at the Mill Club on South Elm Street in Greensboro. Hawkins died from his injuries.

Police said at the time of the deadly shooting the gunman could have been driving a green Dodge Challenger.