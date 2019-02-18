CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest after a man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in west Charlotte early Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the parking lot of Club Nikki's on Little Rock Road around 4 a.m. When police got to the scene, witnesses told officers that a disturbance in the club resulted in a shootout in the parking lot.

CMPD officers found shell casings from at least three different guns outside the club.

A few minutes after police got to the club, a man arrived at a Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and is expected to be OK.

A few hours later, CMPD was called to an area near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. When police got there, they found a man about 300 feet from the club who'd been shot. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Melson Kawon Quince.

Detectives said Quince was traveling alone from New York and they are relying on help from the public to solve the case. As of Tuesday morning, very few witnesses have come forward with any information.

"If you're listening today, for Mr. Quince, you need to come forward and talk to us," said one CMPD detective. "We know that you saw something, we know that you heard something, and in this day of the cell phone and ever-present video camera that we all carry around with us, I have no doubt there are pictures and videos of things that went on in that club last night and the night before the last."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.