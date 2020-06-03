YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Six people were arrested and cited with prostitution following a human trafficking investigation in York County, deputies said.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, detectives were focusing on crime in areas near the state line in Fort Mill. During the investigation, deputies learned that one person was a victim of human trafficking and was forced into prostitution. That victim is receiving assistance from Homeland Security Investigations.

The following people were arrested and cited with prostitution:

Courtney Ann Kinner, 36, of Summersville, South Carolina

Allyson Leigh Simmons, 49, of Charlotte

Erin Emerald Touchbaum, 31, of Charlotte

Wanda Jean Overcash, 43, of Charlotte

Marissa Lyn May, 27, of Jonesville Wisconsin

The sixth person involved in the case has not been identified. The case remains under investigation.

