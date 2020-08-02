GASTONIA, N.C. — Six suspects wanted for numerous changes after a mob attack in a convenience store in Gastonia last weekend.

Facebook video from the incident shows the chaos from inside the Quik Trip on West Franklin Boulevard.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating:

Elijah Ansean Stowe, 20 of Gastonia, wanted for felony Assault with a Deadly weapon with serious injury, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and simple affray.

Allen Trayvond Curry of Gastonia is charged with felony inciting a riot.

Rebecca Alisha Dawkins of Kings Mountain is charged with felony inciting a riot and misdemeanor larceny.

De’Mallon Lamarea White of Kings Mountain is charged with felony inciting a riot.

Laquisha Breaun Burris of Gastonia is charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Derrick Anthony Davis of Grover is charged with felony inciting a riot.

Gastonia Police

Police said an employee was left with serious injuries to her face.

Witnesses also described gunshots from outside the store.

