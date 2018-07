CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in north Charlotte.

Medic responded to a call on Sunstone Drive. The girl was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

