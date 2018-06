BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside a Burke County home Sunday evening, deputies said.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a family member called dispatch to report an assault in Connelly Springs. When officials arrived they found Robin Berry Teague dead inside her home.

Two Burke County homes remain roped off after deputies say a 63-year-old woman was killed here yesterday evening. No arrests have been made yet. pic.twitter.com/WNOUnxneFx — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 18, 2018

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC