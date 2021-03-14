x
Crime

64-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old Bessemer City man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

Police said the charges are in conjunction with a fire set to the home of the victim while she was inside the home Saturday night.

According to police, the suspect was the only one home at the time.  After the fire was set, the suspect fled the scene. Police said the victim left the home and was not injured. The suspect is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. He was arrested early Sunday morning after he returned to the victim’s home.

