Gaston Police responding to shooting involving 7-year-old child on Ware Ave.

The police department said the call came in just after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — According to law officials, a 7-year-old girl was injured after being shot Tuesday evening in Gastonia.

Gaston County officials confirmed first responders responded to the scene of shooting on the 1200 block of Ware Ave.

Officials said the call came in just after 8 p.m., once on the scene authorities requested the victim to be airlifted due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

Details are limited but WCNC has a crew on the way to the scene.

MORE STORES ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gun or Taser? Officers explain their training techniques