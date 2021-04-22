Hickory Police investigating deadly shooting of 7-year-old

Police said a 7-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a car with his mother and two siblings late Wednesday night in Hickory.

HICKORY, N.C. — A 7-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a car with his family in HIckory late Wednesday night, police said.

According to Hickory Police, the Catawba County 911 Center received a call about a shooting in the 1900 block of Tale Boulevard Southeast a few minutes after 11 p.m.

When officers got to the area, they found a 7-year-old boy who had been shot in the neck. The boy was rushed to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy's mother and two other children, ages 6 and 1, were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored SUV that was traveling eastbound on Tale Boulevard Southeast. Police believe there may have been multiple people inside the SUV with a woman in the front seat at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.