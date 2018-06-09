The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 70-year-old Coy Milton McDaniel with child sex assault.

According to deputies, McDaniel is accused of sexually assaulting a child between January 2006 and January 2011. The assaults occurred at McDaniel’s home at the time, deputies report.

Deputies said McDaniel is also accused of assaulting another child between the dates of August 2011 and August 2014.

McDaniel was charged with four counts of felony first Degree sex offense with a child, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and one count of felony attempted first-degree rape of a child.

Deputies report there is no connection between the two victims and said neither victim was aware of the other and did not know McDaniel was being investigated for sexual abuse.

McDaniel was taken into custody on the charges from both investigations and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a 150,000.00 dollars secured bond by Magistrate D. Chambers.

