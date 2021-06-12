72-year-old man found dead in Hickory apartment, vehicle missing: Police

The suspicious death investigation continues.

HICKORY, N.C. — A 72-year-old man was found dead in his Catawba County apartment on Monday, Hickory Police Department told WCNC Charlotte.

The victim was found at the Preston Ridge Apartments in Hickory, which are located on Startown Road just south of I-40 and U.S. Highway 70 SE.

According to police, at this time, the death is being categorized as suspicious.

The vehicle that belongs to the victim is also missing, according to police. Authorities did not release whether they are looking for a suspect.

Hickory is located about an hour northwest of Charlotte.

