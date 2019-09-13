ROCK HILL, S.C. — Eight students were removed from campus after a fight broke out at South Pointe High School Friday morning.

According to officials, the fight happened just before the first bell. Rock Hill Schools said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist school officials.

The school was placed on lockdown from 8:15 to 10 a.m. to allow law enforcement and school officials to determine if additional students, beyond the initial eight, were involved.

During this time, school staff sent phone messages to parents to inform them of the situation, Rock Hill Schools said.

At around 10:15 a.m., the school resumed normal operations.

As a cautionary measure, Rock Hill Police Department officers will remain on site for the remainder of the day.

