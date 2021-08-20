Nearly $8,000 in gift cards purchased with stolen debit cards

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Matthews Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is urging for the public's help in finding two women accused of purchasing, and attempting to purchase gift cards with stolen debit cards.

Matthews police said the women purchased nearly $8,000 in gift cards with stolen debit cards at Sam's Club in Matthews.

The department described the suspects as Black women, standing at approximately five feet, seven inches and five feet, eight inches. No other description has been given at this time.