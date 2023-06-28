'They're shooting guns': 911 calls released in Gaston County shooting

The suspect was captured in Florida two days after the shooting, police said. He's been in jail without bond ever since.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County authorities released 911 calls Wednesday from the moments police say a man shot a 6-year-old and her father in April.

It happened on Grier Street, just south of Gastonia, on April 18. Detectives said the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Singletary, shot Kinsley White and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard while a group of kids were playing.

A witness told 911 dispatchers a large group of people were outside when they heard shots.

"There's a man shooting out here," the caller said. "They're shooting guns! Please come as fast as you can, there's people shooting guns outside, there's kids outside, people are getting shot."

Another person said they weren't sure if anyone was hurt but they claimed to see the suspect walking past their house.

"A lot of kids are outside and I heard at least five gunshots and saw him running and shooting," the witness said.

Singletary was arrested two days later in Tampa, Florida. He was extradited back to North Carolina and charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in jail without bond.

