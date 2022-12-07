A bench warrant is out for a Jan. 6 defendant — but police can't find him

A D.C. Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Darrell Neely on Aug. 10. Three weeks later, police can't locate him and his attorney says she can't get in contact.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. judge issued a bench warrant earlier this month for a District resident charged with entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, but police say they haven’t been able to locate him for three weeks and now his attorney in his Capitol riot case says she can’t reach him either.

On Aug. 10, D.C. Superior Court Judge Kimberley Knowles issued a warrant for Darrell Neely for failure to appear at a probation violation hearing for a 2021 domestic violence case. Court records show Neely was charged with assault and destruction of property in February 2021 and pleaded guilty to the assault charge in August of last year. Neely was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended, and a year of probation. Since then, court records show, at least five probation violations have been reported, resulting in two bench warrants in the case. A judge also ordered a bench warrant for Neely’s arrest in D.C. family court in November after Neely was found in contempt for refusing to pay more than $5,000 in alimony and child support. It was unclear from court records how or if that warrant was resolved.

Since Aug. 10, however, police have not been able to locate Neely to serve the most recent warrant. A DC Police spokesperson told WUSA9 last week Neely’s whereabouts were “unknown” and confirmed again on Wednesday that no arrest had yet been made. Neely’s attorney in his domestic violence case, Chidi Ogolo (who does not represent him in his Jan. 6 case), told WUSA9 he had been in contact with Neely since the bench warrant was issued but could not comment about whether his client had plans to accept service of the warrant.

D.C. Superior Court records show Neely has a history of failing to appear at court hearings and was briefly declared a fugitive in a November 2007 case. Neely was picked up by police three days later and the court record is unclear as to whether he faced any further prosecution. As of Wednesday, Neely had not been declared a fugitive in connection with the unserved bench warrant.

In D.C., failure to appear for a court hearing in a misdemeanor case carries a penalty of up to 180 days in jail. A person declared a fugitive can face a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

In addition to his troubles in D.C. Superior Court, Neely was arrested and charged in September with five misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stealing multiple items, including four china plates and a jacket, badge, nametag and hat belonging to the U.S. Capitol Police Department. The charging documents against Neely include an image of a video stream from his radio show, Global Enlightenment Radio Network, in which he appears to be wearing a USCP cap while broadcasting.

Neely was identified to the FBI by at least three separate witnesses, all of whom had worked with him at his radio station. According to charging documents, Neely made a video call while inside the Capitol and “narrated” events inside. In a second call, witnesses told the FBI, Neely allegedly displayed what appeared to be a police jacket with a badge on the front and two china plates that he insinuated were taken from inside the building.

The attorney for YouTuber/radio host Darrell Neely wants his statements to the FBI suppressed. She accuses them of a "Texas two-step" — question first, Miranda later — and says Neely was somehow led to believe he was working for them. pic.twitter.com/jQMy6fS3AP — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 9, 2022

Prior to this week, the most recent action by the attorney representing Neely in his Jan. 6 case, Kira Anne West, came on Aug. 8 — two days before the bench warrant was issued — when she filed a motion asking a judge to suppress statements Neely made during a law enforcement interview. On Monday, West filed another motion asking for an extension of time to file replies to the government’s response to that motion – noting, among other issues, that she hasn’t been able to get in contact with Neely.

“Undersigned counsel has tried unsuccessfully to reach her client in the last week to discuss the government responses to motions and the motion to suppress,” West wrote in her motion. West declined a request from WUSA9 last week seeking comment.

Neely was scheduled to appear in court next for a status conference on Sept. 21 and for a jury trial on Oct. 5. His pretrial release conditions required him to submit to regular supervision and notify his probation officer of any travel outside of D.C. As of Wednesday, no notice of probation violation had been filed with the court in his Jan. 6 case.