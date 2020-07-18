A rise in gun violence attributed to arguments turning deadly in Charlotte

"It's disheartening, it's tragic, it's obscene," Rob Tufano CMPD Spokesperson said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been a surge in gun violence. CMPD is investigating the Queen City's 6th homicide in just the last week. So far, there have been 61 homicides in 2020.

CMPD attributes the rise in crime, to arguments that turn into violence.

"We have to treat each other better as human beings," said Charlotte City Councilman, Braxton Winston.

The latest shooting happened just before midnight on Bramblewood drive. Police say a homeowner heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Andrew McCullough here, in the front yard, he was shot several times. McCullough died at the hospital.

McCullough's death comes just hours after a shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Ferrell Bradley. It happened here on Ashley Road at this Walmart gas station. Police say he was shot in the head.

"Kid, 14 years old killed on over Ashley, we've had a lot of teenagers over the last few weeks that have lost their lives to gun violence," said Tufano.

Police have arrest 29-year-old Jamall Hallman and 26-year-old Swade Patterson. They have both been charged with murder.

According to CMPD in 2019, there were approximately 194 shootings. In 2020, so far, there have been 257, that's about a 32 percent increase.

"Were doing everything we can, were going to continue to identify other things to do, operations, initiatives, enforcement but this isn't a police thing"

CMPD now calling for the public's help to stop and also solve these senseless crimes. Still, local leaders say the police need to do more.

"Violence has risen, so that should be telling them something, but they seem tone deaf"NAACP President, Corine Mack said. They keep talking about what they have but if you see nothing is changing, what you have is not working."

"We have to get people that have been victims or committed violent crimes in the past to get out to these especially young folks and talk to them," Charlotte City Councilman, Braxton Winston.

Many say change isn't going to happen overnight.

"How do we teach young people to resolve conflict without violence?" NAACP President, Corine Mack.

No arrest has been made in the Bramblewood drive homicide. Anyone with any information at all is asked to call crime stoppers.