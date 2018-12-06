LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- An abduction charge was dropped Tuesday afternoon against a Lincoln County grandmother who refused to return her granddaughter to her mother.

A Lincoln County District Court judge also granted Shelley Lovin Heafner, 62, emergency custody of the eight-month-old so she could keep the child.

On Monday evening, Deputy M. Schaeffer was dispatched to a keep the peace call so Rebecca Lynn Stanley could pick up her daughter without incident. The grandmother had been babysitting the child since June 6 while the mother was working.

Deputies said when Stanley stated she was bringing the child’s father with her, who was recently released from jail, Heafner refused to return the child and left before the officer and caller arrived.

