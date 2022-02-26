Man hurt after accidentally shooting self inside SouthPark Mall, CMPD says

The man was taken away from the scene via Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed their response to the mall on Sharon Road around 4:45 p.m. In a tweet, CMPD confirmed Medic transported the man from the scene. Medic said he was facing serious injuries.

Officers are responding to South Park Mall and located 1 male who was suffering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Medic arrived and transported the victim. There is no threat to the public or search for any suspects. pic.twitter.com/BfJVCr1IOW — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 26, 2022

CMPD clarified in a follow-up tweet the shooting appeared accidental.

WCNC Charlotte viewer Tara Rochelle shared a photo of Charlotte police and mall customers gathered outside the entrance to the Nordstrom store.