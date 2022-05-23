Accused drug trafficker charged in overdose death

Trent Butler is accused of providing fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the illegal drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man, accused of distributing illegal drugs, has been arrested and charged in the death of another man who allegedly overdosed on those substances, the Union County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) announced Monday.

Trent Butler, 32, was identified by investigators "as the source of supply for the deadly, illicit fentanyl that was deemed to be the cause of death," a statement from the sheriff's office explained Monday. In March, a 26-year-old man from Monroe overdosed from the drugs, officials said.

Investigators said they seized over 800 illicitly pressed fentanyl pills from Butler's home.

Butler was given a $1.5 million secured bond, according to officials.

"The UCSO will continue to do our part to hold narcotics traffickers accountable for intentionally supplying deadly substances that ultimately ruin and/or end the lives of those in our community," Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a released statement.

The Union County Sheriff's Office provided the following community resources for anyone deadly with substance abuse or addiction:

Ground 40

(704) 883-5185

www.ground40.com

Bridge to Recovery

704-909-8025

help@thebridgetorecovery.org

House of Pearls

704-324-0028

HouseofPearlsMinistry@gmail.com

Dove’s Nest

704-333-HOPE (4673), ext. 501

admissions@charlotterescuemission.org

Daymark Recovery Service

www.daymarkrecovery.org

(704) 635-2080

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.