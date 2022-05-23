Accused drug trafficker charged in overdose death

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man, accused of distributing illegal drugs, has been arrested and charged in the death of another man who allegedly overdosed on those substances, the Union County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) announced Monday.
Trent Butler, 32, was identified by investigators "as the source of supply for the deadly, illicit fentanyl that was deemed to be the cause of death," a statement from the sheriff's office explained Monday. In March, a 26-year-old man from Monroe overdosed from the drugs, officials said.
Investigators said they seized over 800 illicitly pressed fentanyl pills from Butler's home.
Butler was given a $1.5 million secured bond, according to officials.
"The UCSO will continue to do our part to hold narcotics traffickers accountable for intentionally supplying deadly substances that ultimately ruin and/or end the lives of those in our community," Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a released statement.
The Union County Sheriff's Office provided the following community resources for anyone deadly with substance abuse or addiction:
Ground 40
(704) 883-5185
www.ground40.com
Bridge to Recovery
704-909-8025
help@thebridgetorecovery.org
House of Pearls
704-324-0028
HouseofPearlsMinistry@gmail.com
Dove’s Nest
704-333-HOPE (4673), ext. 501
admissions@charlotterescuemission.org
Daymark Recovery Service
www.daymarkrecovery.org
(704) 635-2080
