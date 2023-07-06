SWAT agents assiting CMPD officers in north Charlotte

CMPD said its SWAT unit is assisting officers with an investigation just off Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in north Charlotte, police said Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its SWAT unit is assisting officers at a situation on Crawford Drive, near the intersection of McAllister Drive and Beatties Ford Road, next to Fred Alexander Park.

CMPD hasn't released any further details about the situation or said why SWAT agents were called to the scene.

