Additional accusers come forward in Concord pastor sex offense case

The charges are in addition to multiple charges the Concord pastor was arrested for May 7.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord pastor is facing additional sex offense charges after a third person came forward with accusations of indecent liberties.

Brian Mahiques was charged with one count of Statutory Sex Offense and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor on May 11. The charges are in addition to multiple charges he was arrested for May 7.

Of the new charges, the Statutory Sex Offense charge and one of the Indecent Liberties charges are related to the original victim who came forward.

The additional two Indecent Liberties charges from May 11 are related to two other victims that came forward after he was arrested the week before.

In total, he now has been charged with three counts of Statutory Sex Offense of a Child, six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

He was given an additional $1,000,000 bond — his total bond is now up to $2,000,000. He remains at the Cabarrus County Jail.

Four victims have come forward, and Concord Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The investigation first started in spring 2019 after a report from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services referencing the sexual assault of a minor.

The first victim had reportedly told their parents they were sexually assaulted several times from 2005-06 by Mahiques while he was the youth pastor at the Refuge Church, which was at the time in Concord. Mahiques is the lead pastor at Encounter Church on Sunderland Road in Concord and is an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord, police say.

Concord Police investigators are working to determine if there are any additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-920-5000 or 704-93-CRIME.